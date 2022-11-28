University of South Carolina might be getting a new dorm, USC foundation says. Here’s where

The University of South Carolina foundation is planning a new student housing complex near downtown Columbia.

The dormitory, set for 737 Gadsden St., will have 938 beds and 1,200 square feet of retail space, said foundation CEO and president Jason Caskey.

The foundation has owned the 3.75-acre property for 20 years and leased it to USC for a parking lot and an intramural sports field. But Caskey said that several consulting firms confirmed that building a dorm would be the best use of the land with the highest value. With the growth of USC’s student body and its proximity to the rest of campus, it felt like natural fit.

“We believe having students close to campus is vital to their success,” Caskey said.

USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said the university has seen a growing demand for living on campus. This development would help meet those demands.

The property is next to Colonial Life Arena, home to USC basketball and a venue for popular concerts and events. It’s also a stone’s throw away from the Darla Moore School of Business, the Arnold School of Public Health, the School of Music and Greek Village.

Based on discussions with the City of Columbia and assuming the foundation is granted the necessary approvals and permits, Caskey said he is “pretty certain” the project will move forward. The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a request from the foundation on Thursday.

Caskey said the dorm is projected to open in August 2025.