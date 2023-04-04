University plagiarism detector will catch students who cheat with ChatGPT

ChatGPT logo - Stefani Reynolds/AFP

The plagiarism detector used by most British universities has announced it will now be able to identify students using ChatGPT in their essays or coursework.

Turnitin claims that the technology will be able to identify the use of AI writing tools, such as the popular ChatGPT, with 98 per cent confidence.

The AI detector, which has been combined into existing products, works by providing an assessment of how many sentences in a written submission may have been generated by an artificial intelligence software. This can then be used by the institution to decide if further review, inquiry or discussion with the student is needed.

Annie Chechitelli, Turnitin chief product officer, said: “Turnitin’s technology has high accuracy and low false positive rates when detecting AI-generated text in student writing.

Released AI writing resources

“To maintain a less than one per cent false positive rate, we only flag something when we are 98 per cent sure it is written by AI based on data that was collected and verified in our controlled lab environment.”

The firm has also released some AI writing resources on its website to help institutions understand how to deal with this new technology.

However, some academics have urged embracing AI tools such as ChatGPT. Mike Sharples, emeritus professor of educational technology at The Open University, advocates for AI to be seen as a creative tool.

‘Need to develop clear policy’

He said: “All this discussion of AI detectors misses the point that ChatGPT should be seen as a tool for creativity not as a substitute writer.

“Educators and institutions will need to develop clear policy and guidelines for appropriate use of AI in education. At the same time, they should explore how generative AI can empower students and teachers with good educational practices.”

Some academics believe that attempting to stop students using AI effectively will be extremely difficult.

Prof Jerry Davis, of he University of Michigan’s business school, said: “There will be no practical way to prevent students from using AI in schools and universities.

“Schools will inevitably have to grapple with how this technology works and integrate it into their pedagogy rather than trying to block it out.”