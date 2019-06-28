University of Houston pole vaulter Robert Platt Jr. killed in boating accident

Houston pole vaulter Robert Platt was 20. (Via Houston Athletics)

Robert Platt Jr., a pole vaulter at the University of Houston, was killed in a boat accident Wednesday. Platt was 20 years old.

Per the Houston Chronicle, Platt was one of eight people on a boat on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson. No one else had reported injuries in the accident and an investigation is ongoing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

. @UHCougarTF head coach Leroy Burrell says program and school “in state of shock” following passing of sophomore pole vaulter Robert Platt Jr. in a boat accident Wednesday pic.twitter.com/eFPM13Ypua — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) June 28, 2019

"I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston Track & Field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years," Houston track and field coach Leroy Burrell said in a team statement "We share our condolences with [mother] Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert."

Platt’s mother previously coached volleyball at the school.

"Houston Athletics and our Track & Field program will always be grateful for the time we shared with Robert," Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said. "We will do all we can to help the Platt family and our student-athletes, and send our thoughts and prayers to Kaddie, their family and friends.

Platt was a native of Sugar Land, Texas, and was sixth in the state 6A pole vaulting championships as a high school senior.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports: