UNLV shooting: Police respond to active shooting on Las Vegas campus

Police in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter alert at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada.

They said there appeared to be "multiple victims at this time" near the university's Beam Hall building.

Police later said the suspect had been found dead.

The university first tweeted at around 11:53 local time (19:53 GMT) that police were responding to reports of shots fired on campus.

It warned students at Beam Hall to "evacuate to a safe area" and to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT", which is a common active shooter protocol in the US.

About 20 minutes later, the university said campus police were responding to an additional report of shots near the Student Union building.

A ground stop was issued at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, with authorities citing security reasons. The airport is near the site of the reported shooting.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House was monitoring the situation.

Shortly before 13:00 local time, the university said police were "evacuating buildings one at a time".

A federal law enforcement official told CBS News that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were responding and offering local police assistance with the investigation.

Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you in the area? If it is safe to do so, share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.