University of Montana Football Player Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

University of Montana football player Andrew Harris was found dead in his home on Tuesday, the university confirmed. Harris was 22.

Police are investigating Harris's death as a suicide, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh told the Montana Standard. No other details have been released.

"The University of Montana is deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one its students, Andrew Harris," the school said in a statement, per NBC Montana.

The redshirt senior defensive end was a native of Kalispell, Mont. Harris saw playing time in eight games last season in a special teams role, recording one tackle and 1/2 a sack in 2018.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Andrew’s family and friends at this difficult time,” president Seth Bodnar said. “The entire UM family mourns his loss and our hearts go out to all who knew him.”

Grizzlies athletics director Kent Haslam said that Harris's teammates, other student-athletes, coaches and staff were notified Tuesday.

Harris was a first-team all-state player for the undefeated Class AA state champion Kalispell Glacier High School football team in 2014. His father, Greg, played for Montana from 1971-1975 and his brother Josh was a defensive end for the Grizzlies from 2008-2012.