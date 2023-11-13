University of Minnesota issues safety alert after man kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

A woman walks on campus at University of Minnesota in 2020. Campus officials issued a safety alert Sunday after a man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint near the university while walking from a bar.

The University of Minnesota issued a campus-wide safety alert Sunday after an unidentified victim was followed from a nearby bar and kidnapped at gunpoint.

The man had been walking around 1 a.m. from a bar located less than a half-mile west of the Minneapolis university's campus on the east bank of the Mississippi River, according to the alert shared on the university's Department of Public Safety website. When he reached a populous student housing area about a half-mile west of the bar, he was forced into a sedan by three other men, the alert said.

The suspects, who were reportedly wearing black, then robbed the man at gunpoint before dropping him off on Interstate 94 in the neighboring city of St. Paul.

It was not immediately clear if the victim was a university student. USA TODAY left messages Monday morning with university officials that were not immediately returned.

