University of Lethbridge faculty strike ends, classes to resume

Faculty at the University of Lethbridge had been without a ccollective agreement for 629 days and were on strike for 40 days. (Jennifer Dorozio/CBC - image credit)
A faculty strike that lasted 40 days has come to an end, and classes will resume at the University of Lethbridge this week.

On Monday evening, The University of Lethbridge Faculty Association (ULFA) announced its members had voted 91 per cent in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement with university administration. Ballots were cast by 92 per cent of its members.

Classes will resume for students Wednesday morning, though staff officially come off strike at midnight Monday, says Dan O'Donnell, president of the faculty association.

"We were very pleased with what happened in the last couple of days," he said.

"While we didn't get everything that we wanted, we nevertheless were able to get some movement on some of our most important issues."

Faculty at the university had been without a contract for 629 days. The new agreement comes after a second round of enhanced mediation was entered by both sides last week.

University of Lethbridge administration had already voted to ratify the agreement on Saturday.

The contract "reflects recommendations made in the mediator's report," the university said in a Monday evening statement.

"The agreement promises labour stability for the foreseeable future and addresses significant areas of concern ULFA brought forward during mediation last week."

The new four-year contract will retroactively begin at the expiration date of the previous contract and continue through June 2024.

O'Donnell says in term of compensation the contract is "disappointing."

David Phillip Jones, the second-round mediator, recommended in his March 18 report a 1.25 per cent salary increase for faculty members beginning April 2023 and a 1.5 per cent raise starting Dec. 2023. He also recommended certain minimum salary increases and adjustments to the delivery of benefits.

"The parties have worked very hard to bring this matter to conclusion," he wrote in that report. "I thank the negotiating teams for their intense work over these last few days."

Jennifer Dorozio/CBC
Negotiations to this point

Faculty and administration had up until this point been unable to reach an agreement, with neither side coming to the bargaining table during the strike until the commencement of enhanced mediation on March 15.

In early February, prior to the strike, university administration filed a bad faith bargaining complaint to the Alberta Labour Relations Board against the faculty association.

On Feb. 28 the faculty association also filed a labour relations complaint against administration alleging it "failed to bargain in good faith", was using surface bargaining techniques and was also unwilling to bargain.

The university previously said those accusations were "without merit."

The faculty association has said their key issues during bargaining were around compensation and salary, representation on certain decision making committees and ultimately "respect."

The university previously called certain ULFA requests during negotiations unreasonable and said they must work to achieve financial sustainability within their budget.

O'Donnell says with the new contract faculty will have seat on the University's budget advisory committee and seats on the appointment of senior administration committees, as they asked for nearly two years ago.

"There was no need to go six weeks not talking in order to do this," said O'Donnell.

Classes resuming this week

Classes and other students activities will resume Wednesday, according to the University's Monday bargaining update. The details of what that will look like remain unknown.

An "amended academic schedule" is being developed by the General Faculties Council, which includes student and faculty representation, according to the university.

"The University recognizes the last several weeks have been challenging, especially for students. It is committed to rebuilding its relationship with faculty and making immediate adjustments to protect our students' interests over the next few weeks."

O'Donnell says he believes students have suffered the most during the strike, an outcome the faculty association had hoped to minimize.

