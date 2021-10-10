University of Kentucky classroom trailer suffers ‘significant’ collapse in a fire

A fire Sunday morning caused major damage to a classroom trailer on the University of Kentucky’s campus, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Leader Avenue, which is near University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Firefighters responded to find a lot of fire coming from an “outdoor classroom trailer,” fire officials said. The scene was upgraded to an active structure fire.

“Significant structural collapse had occurred in the center of the building,” Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, Saas said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Sunday morning.