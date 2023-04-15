University 'infantalising' students with its trigger warnings for 'youth' and 'old age'

graphic

For many, youth and old age are mere facts of life that one must confront. But at the University of Exeter, they merit a trigger warning.

The Russell Group university's Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, one of three faculties there, has drawn up a new manual for lecturers on topics students may find "sensitive".

The guidance says that "it is advisable to include a ‘content notice’ when content that may be deemed sensitive is being taught and discussed in class, or used in teaching and learning materials".

A 34-point list of such topics is provided, two of which simply include "youth" and "old age". The faculty's courses include English, classics, ancient history, archaeology, philosophy and religion.

It has attracted ridicule from some professors at the university, who accused faculty and human resources chiefs of "infantalising students".

All lecturers in the faculty were emailed the guide last month, which also flagged Empire and Imperialism, political belief, sex, sexual relations, poverty, class and social background, unemployment, homelessness, disability and religious belief as needing "content notices".

It is "advisable" that such alerts are issued at the start of whole modules, in class, or on the online learning portal at the start of a particular week of teaching. It is unclear how many have been implemented so far.

Jeremy Black, emeritus professor of history at Exeter, told The Telegraph: "To engage with such activity at a time that most students in all universities would rather that the focus is on direct, face-to-face teaching, is surprising and questionable."

'Chilling to academic freedom'

Another Exeter academic, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "This infantilises students and chills academic freedom through bureaucratic 'inclusivity' and trigger warnings.

"The forthcoming Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Bill will introduce the power of legal redress, and this stuff runs throughout the university. The clock is ticking."

Story continues

Prof Frank Furedi, a sociologist and expert in therapy culture at the University of Kent, said: "Youth and old age are as unproblematic as the moon and the sun, or trees and grass, so where do you stop?

"What we have now are trigger warning obsessives in search of a never-ending mission."

Dennis Reed, director of Silver Voices, a campaign group for elderly people, said: "One thing we're very concerned about is how ageist language is used on a regular basis, such as referring to older people as things like 'wrinklies', then it is sensitive as it's discriminatory language.

"If that is what they're getting at, then fine, but old age itself is obviously not a sensitive subject and everybody gets old -- it's just a phase of life and we should be positive about it."

It is the latest example of trigger warnings at British universities, which in recent months have included alerts for "graphic fishing" in Ernest Hemingway's classic story The Old Man and the Sea, an alert for "explicit material" in George Orwell's 1984, a warning for "descriptions of spiders" in Dracula and a notice to archaeology students at the University of York that they will be exposed to images of "human remains".

A spokesman for the University of Exeter said: “This is guidance only for staff to consider whether a content notice would be advisable for certain topics.

"This guidance ensures any content notices are courteous, easy to convey and ensure students who may be affected by specific issues are not subjected to any potential unnecessary distress."