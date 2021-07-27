The University of Illinois on 22 July has confirmed a positive vote from its trustees to establish a U of I System liaison office in New Delhi and a branch office in Bangalore.

India is home to many students at the university, boasting of a student community larger than most other groups of international students in Illinois, "with 2,848 students between the universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield last fall", mentioned the press release. The release further added that more 2,200 alumni call India home.

The university has chosen one of its Indian American alumnus to serve as the board's representative in India. Vivek Damle will be in charge of helping the university's growth among Indian students.

An office in India will help recruit students and build relationships with academic and corporate partners, the press release mentioned.

"India has one of the world’s largest economies and it has grown rapidly, presenting an excellent opportunity for the U of I System to nurture our existing partnerships and develop new ones." - System President Tim Killeen, UI Press release

Also Read: 'Feel Helpless': Indian Students in US Face COVID Stress, Anxiety

. Read more on India by The Quint.University of Illinois to Open Liaison Offices in New Delhi, Bangalore Home Favourite Naomi Osaka Knocked Out Of Tokyo Olympics . Read more on India by The Quint.