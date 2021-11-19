University of Idaho parting ways with football coach Paul Petrino after nine seasons

After nine seasons, the University of Idaho is parting ways with head football coach Paul Petrino, athletic director Terry Gawlik announced Thursday.

The university said it will begin a nationwide search immediately with the help of College Sports Solutions.

Petrino will coach his final game Saturday when the Vandals, just 3-7 this season, travel to Pocatello to play Idaho State. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Holt Arena (ESPN+).

“I’m very proud of all we accomplished during my time leading this program,” Petrino said in a news release. “(My wife) Maya and I remain grateful for the opportunity and will take incredible memories with us as we transition to our next endeavor. Our kids grew up here and this university and program will always hold a special place in our hearts.

“I want to thank our current and former players as well as every coach who has been a part of this program over the past nine years. They are what make this such a special place. I wish nothing but continued success for the current team and will always be in their corner.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Petrino is 33-66 in his nine seasons. The Vandals are 14-25 since reclassifying to the FCS level and rejoining the Big Sky Conference in 2018. This year’s team is 2-5 in league play.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Paul. He is a man of integrity and strong character,” Gawlik said. “He has helped hundreds of football student-athletes become better men. I am personally grateful for his loyalty to Vandal athletics, his willingness to be a team player and the care and attention that he gave to his student-athletes.”

Petrino’s only winning season came in 2016, when the Vandals went 9-4 and won the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in a 61-50 shootout with Colorado State. He was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year that season following a 6-2 league record.

The next season, Idaho went 4-8.

“We are committed to competing at the top of the Big Sky Conference and the FCS,” Gawlik said. “We will work tirelessly to find a dynamic coach that will lead the Vandals back to the playoffs. Our goals are lofty, and our expectations are high, but we know the Vandal family expects nothing less than championship-caliber football in the Kibbie Dome.”