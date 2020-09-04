University guide 2021: University of Kent

Fees Currently £9,250 for full-time home/EU undergraduates, £4,625 for part-time study. International fees vary per course and start at £16,200.

Bursaries/Scholarships Kent offers means-tested bursaries, scholarships for academic excellence worth £2,000 each year of study to students with AAA at A-level or equivalent, and study abroad scholarships to high-achieving students. Students from lower-income households may be eligible for The Kent Financial Support Package. More information on these and other bursaries can be found at https://www.kent.ac.uk/scholarships/

Accommodation All first-years can live in halls, providing Kent is their first choice and they apply by the deadline. At Canterbury there is a choice of halls, self-catering flats and shared houses. Self-catered accommodation prices ranges from £99 per week (£3,847 - twin room) to £204 per week (£7,972 - extra large en-suite room). Part-catered accommodation prices ranges from £237 per week (£7,348 -en-suite room) to £264 per week (£8,194 - large en-suite room). The cost of a Medway campus self-catered single en-suite room is £158 per week (£6,162).

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1227 827272

Email: information@kent.ac.uk

Web: kent.ac.uk

Accommodation: +44 (0)1227 766660







