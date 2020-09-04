University guide 2021: University of Hull

Fees Current standard tuition fees for undergraduate courses at the university are £9,250 per year for a full-time undergraduate degree. Part-time fees are calculated on a pro rata basis.

International students pay £14,500 per year for arts programmes and £17,200 for science courses. Visit hull.ac.uk/money for more information.

Bursaries/Scholarships A range of awards on offer, such as studentship awards of £1,000 for the first year of study to home/EU students, available for students with an annual residual household income of less than £25,000.

Merit Scholarships worth, £2,000, are available for the first year of study to Home/EU students, achieving 120 UCAS tariff points from three A levels or equivalent. Click here for more information.

Attainment Scholarships, worth £1,200, are awarded to home/EU students achieving 112 UCAS tariff points from three A levels or equivalent. Click here for more information.

Accommodation All first year students are guaranteed a room in university-owned, managed or directed accommodation if they apply by the deadline.

Currently prices start from £95 per week (single room in a university owned student house with shared facilities located on the perimeter of the university campus) to £195 per week for university owned accommodation (rooftop one bedroom apartment, self-catered, on-campus).

Visit hull.ac.uk/accommodation for more information.

Tel: +44 (0)1482 466100

Email: admissions@hull.ac.uk

Web: hull.ac.uk

Accommodation: hull.ac.uk/accommodation





