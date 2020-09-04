University guide 2021: University of Huddersfield

Fees Currently £9,250 for full-time home/EU undergraduates. A placement year charge is reduced to £1,000.

Part-time study for new undergraduate students costs £995 per 20 credit module, £1,462.50 per 30 credit module.

International fees cost from £14,000 to £17,400 a year depending on the course.

Bursaries The university offers 1,000 scholarships of £1,000 each to undergraduates who have at least 120 UCAS points, and whose family income is less than £25,000 per annum. This applies to the first year of study only. Find out more at www.hud.ac.uk/undergraduate/fees-and-finance/undergraduate-scholarships/

Details of the EU Undergraduate Scholarship can be found at www.hud.ac.uk/international/scholarships

The university’s schools of applied sciences, music humanities and media and computing and engineering also offer scholarships. For more information visit www.hud.ac.uk/undergraduate/fees-and-finance/undergraduate-scholarships/

Accommodation DIGS are the University of Huddersfield’s approved, preferred and recommended provider. You’ll get your bills, internet, contents insurance and 20 free washes/20 free dry’s included in your weekly rent.

The halls are Storthes Hall Park – which is home to 1,300 students and has a 24/7 on-site team, CCTV and wellbeing support – and the smaller Ashenhurst Houses, where you’ll stay with others in a house share. The community is smaller but you’ll still have access to all the Storthes Hall Park facilities.

Prices range from £70 per week for a single en-suite to £165 for a double en-suite. All tenancies are 44 weeks.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1484 422288

Email: ask@hud.ac.uk

Web: hud.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@hud.ac.uk







