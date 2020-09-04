University guide 2021: University of Hertfordshire

Fees Currently £9,250 for home/EU students on full-time courses. International student fees vary, but are usually £13,450.

Bursaries/Scholarships A £1,000 means tested is available based on your household income. Scholarships recognising academic achievements and individual talents to support students during their studies.

More information is available on the university website.

Accommodation Twin sharing rooms are available for £99.68 per person per week. The cheapest single rooms (£118.16) are self-contained flats of 6 single bedrooms with shared bathroom/kitchen. The most expensive rooms (£209.79) are studio rooms, which are self-contained flats with a kitchenette and en-suite bathroom. All rooms are self-catered and privately operated.

First come first served basis, however all first years have a guaranteed place if they apply and accept a place by the deadline.

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)1707 284800

Email: ask@herts.ac.uk

Web: herts.ac.uk

Accommodation: www.herts.ac.uk/life/student-accommodation





