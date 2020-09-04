University guide 2021: University of Greenwich

Fees Currently £9,250 for home/EU full-time students. Fees for standard courses are £14,000 for international students.

Bursaries A range of bursaries are available. Greenwich scholarship programme provides eligible undergraduate honours degree students in the first year of study only, a £1,000 fee waiver and up to £1,000 credited to a card to be spent on certain learning resources.

The high achievement scholarship is available for students achieving ABB or higher in A-level or certain other equivalent qualifications. Successful students will be awarded a bursary of £2,000 for a maximum of the three years of study.

For more information and updates visit gre.ac.uk/study/finance/scholarships

Accommodation Prices vary by campus. For example, at Greenwich (Cutty Sark campus) you can expect to pay from £169.05 a week for a small ensuite room. A comparable room at Avery Hill will cost you £118.37 per week, and at Medway, £144.27 per week. All first year, full-time students who apply by the deadline are guaranteed places in halls.

Although there are a small number of twin rooms and studios available, the majority of rooms in halls are single bedrooms with either shared or en-suite shower/toilet facilities.

Private rooms are available through the university's accommodation partner, Studentpad.



For further information visit gre.ac.uk/study/accommodation.





Contact

Tel: +44 (0)2083 319000

Email: courseinfo@gre.ac.uk

Web: gre.ac.uk

Accommodation: gre.ac.uk/about/accommodation








