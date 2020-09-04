University guide 2021: University of Bradford

Fees Currently £9,250 for full-time UK undergraduates. Fees for international students are £19,160 per year for lab-based courses (including engineering, informatics and life sciences) and £16,090 a year for classroom-based courses. Foundation years cost £12,800. Details of other specific courses fees can be found at bradford.ac.uk/money/fees/undergraduate-international-students.

Scholarships Current awards at Bradford include:



University of Bradford Sanctuary Scholarships



- the University of Bradford provides these scholarships to enable people seeking asylum, or those already granted refugee status who cannot access student finance, to participate in higher education.

Undergraduate Bursary Scheme - the University of Bradford is committed to helping students from all backgrounds access higher education. In 2020/21 we will be offering a cash bursary to all Home and EU undergraduate students whose family incomes are under £30,000 a year.



Academic Excellence Scholarships (UK, EU, International).





For full information, visit bradford.ac.uk/scholarships.

Accommodation All accommodation is privately owned. The Green is the university’s preferred accommodation. It is based on City Campus and managed by Homes For Students. The cheapest rooms are £75 per week (51 week tenancy, self-catered), and the most expensive are £90 per week (42-week tenancy, self-catered).

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)8000 731225

Email: enquiries@bradford.ac.uk

Web: bradford.ac.uk

Accommodation: thegreen@wearehomesforstudents.com







