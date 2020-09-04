University guide 2021: University of Bolton

Fees Currently UK and EU students studying full-time undergraduate courses pay £9,250 per year. For international students, fees are £12,450.

Bursaries/Scholarships Awards available at Bolton include:

Bolton sports bursary – £1,000 per year for a maximum of 3 years is available for athletes competing at international, national, county or professional club level who are full time UK and EU students.

Care leaver’s bursary – £1,000 each academic year of study – 8 instalments of £125 (full time) or pro rata is available for for UK students who have lived in a care setting for at least 12 months in the last 5 years.

Nayak engineering scholarship – Two awards of one year full tuition fee waiver plus £2,000 cash bursary (10 x £200 per month) in final year of normal duration of course is available to full time UK and EU students studying a subject offered by National Centre of Motorsport Engineering or School of Engineering.

Accommodation Orlando Village is the only accommodation provider approved and recommended by the University of Bolton. The Halls are purpose built and split into eight blocks, each containing eight flats of six bedrooms. The rooms are offered on a self-catering basis with a communal kitchen, WC and washing facility. Orlando also has a communal building which includes a Sky TV, vending machines, laundry facilities and a pool table.

Two types of rooms are available: Bronze rooms are furnished with a single bed, desk, chair, wardrobe, shelves and wash basin, priced at £99 per week. Silver rooms are recently refurnished rooms that have 3/4 size beds with high quality furnishings and are priced at £125 per week. Both rooms are all bills included and equipped with super fast fibre wifi.



Accommodation is approximately a 10 minute walk away from both the main campus and town centre. The Halls are also close to the bus and rail stations and are within easy reach of a range of supermarkets including Sainsbury’s. Morrison’s and Aldi.





All rooms are allocated on a first come first serve basis. Bookings can be made on the Orlando village website.

Contact



Tel:



+44 (0)1204 903903

Email: enquiries@bolton.ac.uk

Web: bolton.ac.uk

Accommodation: accomm@bolton.ac.uk





