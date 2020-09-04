University guide 2021: University of Birmingham

Fees The University of Birmingham will charge the maximum approved tuition fee per year. Therefore the fees for your first year of study will be £9,250, and part-time course fees will be capped at £6,935.

International students pay between £18,120 and £39,960 per year, depending on the course taken.



Bursaries/Scholarships Awards are based on criteria such as household income, educational background, personal circumstances and successful completion of a Pathways to Birmingham programme, which itself provides financial and pastoral support. More information on the Chamberlain Award, which for 2020 entry was £2000 per academic year, and eligibility criteria can be found on the university’s website.





The university has many awards that are based on other criteria and they are held in a searchable undergraduate funding database. These include: entry scholarships based on academic merit offered by our academic departments; Music scholarships for those who play at a grade 8 standard; Sports scholarships to support students competing at a national level; and access awards through the Pathways to Birmingham programme, the Article 26 Scholarships (for Asylum Seekers) and scholarships for students entering the University having been in the care of their local authority and/or Health & Social Care Trust.

Accommodation Rents range from £89 per week for a single room in self-catered accommodation to £208 for a catered studio apartment. Almost three-quarters of accommodation is university owned, but not all students will be able to get a room through the university.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1214 143344

Email: admissions@bham.ac.uk

Web: bimingham.ac.uk

Accommodation: birmingham.ac.uk/accommodation







