University guide 2021: University of Bedfordshire

Fees Currently £9,250 per year for full-time home and EU undergraduates or £12,650 for international students. Foundation years are priced at £6,165. For more information on fees visit beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/money/fees

Bursaries/Scholarships All UK and EU student on a full-time undergraduate course will get a £1,500 bursary at the very least, with the potential dependant on academic ability to receive up to £2,400.

A foundation year bursary is available for undergraduates undertaking the Foundation Year as part of an integrated four-year degree and is worth £2,000 over four academic years.

There are a range of sports scholarships available to University of Bedfordshire students who have achieved the highest standard in their chosen sport or activity. They range in value from £1000 to £500 per academic year and include other benefits such as gym membership and strength & conditioning support.

Accommodation University hall accommodation is guaranteed for all first-years, second and third years allocated then on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The minimum cost per week (for self-catered halls) is £109.00 per week.

The maximum cost per week (also for self-catered halls) is £199.00 per week, based in Luton.

University halls include free wifi, all utilities and 24-hour security.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1234 400 400

Email: study@beds.ac.uk

Web: beds.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@beds.ac.uk







