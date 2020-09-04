University guide 2021: University of Bath

Fees £9,250 for full-time home, EU and Channel Island undergraduates (reduced fees while on placement or studying abroad).

For full-time international students, fees vary by course and department.

Bursaries The gold scholarship programme offers bursaries of £5,000 per year of study (not including paid placement) to up to 50 students from low-income families. It also offers students opportunities for development and new experiences, such as alumni mentoring and internships.

The Bath bursary, for UK students with a household income of £25,000 or below, pays up to £3,000 for each year of study.

The Chancellor’s Scholarship is a £1,000 or £2,000 first year tuition fee waiver for overseas students with top grades in their entry qualifications.

Information on all available bursaries and scholarships is available at bath.ac.uk/campaigns/bursaries-and-scholarships-for-undergraduate-students

Accommodation Currently, prices range from £72 per week for a shared room of two single beds, £117 – £140 per week for a room with a shared shower and £160 - £188 per week for an en-suite single room on campus.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1225 388 388

Email: admissions@bath.ac.uk

Web: bath.ac.uk

Accommodation: bath.ac.uk/accommodation







