University guide 2021: University of Aberdeen

Fees Scottish domiciled students pay £1,820 (fee rate set by the Scottish Government). Scottish students can apply to the Students Awards Agency to cover this cost. Undergraduate students from England, Northern Ireland or Wales currently pay £9,250 per year for the majority of degree programmes. International student fee rates vary per programme, more information can be found on the university’s fees page.

Bursaries

There are a number of scholarships available to students an applicants, visit abdn.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/finance for details.



Accommodation

Currently, catered halls of residence are available at a cost of £147 per room per week, and non-catered halls of residence are available for £90 to £148 per week.







All new students are guaranteed a place with the university provided they apply by the deadline.

Some accommodation is part of flats with shared living spaces, but all rooms in both catered and self catered accommodation are single rooms.

More information can be found at abdn.ac.uk/accommodation.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1224 272090

Email: study@abdn.ac.uk

Web: abdn.ac.uk/study

Accommodation: abdn.ac.uk/accommodation







