University guide 2021: Lancaster University

Fees Currently fees are £9,250 for full-time home/EU undergraduates. Fees for overseas students range from £19,930 to £24,070 per year (science and technology courses). For the most up to date information, please visit: lancaster.ac.uk/ugfunding

Bursaries/Scholarships All students from the UK, with a household income of less than £30,000, will be awarded a Lancaster £1,000 Bursary for each year of their studies.

A £2,000 Lancaster Scholarship is awarded to all UK UG entrants who achieve A*A*A at A level (or the equivalent) and have at least 5 GCSEs grade A/7 or above. This is awarded in the first year of study only.

A £1,000 Lancaster Scholarship will be awarded to all UK entrants who achieve AAA at A level (or the equivalent) and have at least 5 GCSEs grade A/7 or above. This is awarded in each year of study, subject to progression.

For full details visit: www.lancaster.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/fees-and-funding/scholarships-and-bursaries/

Accommodation Rent for a room with private shower and toilet ranges from £126.83-149.59. Rooms with shared shower and toilet range from £91.70-121.03.

Applications are not allocated on a first come, first served basis. Postgraduate students are able to apply for accommodation from early in the calendar year are allocated broadly on a first come, first served basis.

All undergraduate students that have Lancaster as their first choice university will be guaranteed a room on campus as long as they submit an application for accommodation by the deadline date (15 August).

Students on the unconditional offer scheme are also guaranteed to be allocated to either their first/second choice of room or college if they apply by the guarantee deadline.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1524 65201

Email: ugadmissions@lancaster.ac.uk

Web: lancaster.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@lancaster.ac.uk







