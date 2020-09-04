University guide 2021: Kingston University

Fees Currently £9,250 for home/EU undergraduates.

Fees for international students vary by course, between £13,100 and £15,900 for the first year, with increases annually.

Bursaries Currently a minimum of 400 bursaries of £2,000 are available to first generation university students whose household income was less than £25,000.

For more information on bursaries at Kingston University visit: kingston.ac.uk/undergraduate/fees-and-funding/bursaries/

Accommodation At Walkden halls, a large single study bedroom with en-suite facilities will cost £169 per week. Other halls are available from £151 to £349 per week.

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)203 510 0106

Email: kingstonenq@studyenquiry.com

Web: kingston.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@kingston.ac.uk





