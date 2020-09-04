University guide 2021: Imperial College London

Fees £9,250 per year for home/EU students. For international students, fees start at £31,750, depending on the course.

Bursaries/Scholarships A means-tested Imperial bursary is available to home students on a sliding scale with annual household incomes up to £60,000.

The president’s undergraduate scholarships are also available to students who demonstrate academic excellence. Visit imperial.ac.uk/bursaries-and-scholarships for more details.

Accommodation From £87 per week for a standard single in Parsons House, to £302 per week for a self-catered en-suite premium single room at Southside and Eastside Halls.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)2075 895111

Email: Inquiries via the website

Web: imperial.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@imperial.ac.uk







