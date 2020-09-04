University guide 2021: Hull York Medical School

Fees £9,250 a year for full-time undergraduates. International fees are currently £34,950 per year, with annual increases capped at a maximum of 2%.

Bursaries HYMS students on the MBBS programme starting in 2019, including graduate entrants, registered either at the University of York or the University of Hull will be eligible for bursaries.

Students with a residual household income of up to £25,000 will receive an accommodation bursary of £2,400 for each year of study. This is paid as a cash sum in all cases when the student is not in university accommodation.

Students intercalating in HYMS and undertaking undergraduate study will have access to the same financial support. HYMS entrants will also be eligible for the Realising Opportunities and Next Step York Progression bursaries regardless of whether they register with the University of Hull or York. Visit hyms.ac.uk/fees-and-funding for more details.



Accommodation Prices start from £125 per week for an en-suite room. Students are guaranteed a room in accommodation owned, in partnership, managed or directed by the university if they apply by the deadline.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)8701 245500

Email: admissions@hyms.ac.uk

Web: hyms.ac.uk





