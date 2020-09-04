University guide 2021: Heriot-Watt University

Fees If you are a full-time student from Scotland and you satisfy the eligibility requirements, you will have your tuition fees paid by the Scottish Government through the Students Awards Agency for Scotland.

The tuition fees for students from the rest of the UK (England, Wales and Northern Ireland) is £9,250 per year for a BA/BSc/MA honours degree. However, the total amount payable will be capped for 3 years irrespective of the honours degree being completed over 3 or 4 years.

Students from the EU are entitled to be charged the same level of tuition fees as Scottish students. Fees for International (non-EU) students vary.



Current details on fees can be found on the university’s website.





Bursaries/Scholarships A range of scholarships and bursaries on offer that can help provide finance support. Visit hw.ac.uk/scholarships for more information.

Accommodation On the Edinburgh campus, there are 2,000 residential places available. Prices range from £144 per week for a self-catered single room with en suite and shared kitchen, to £179 per week for a self-catered en suite room in a flat of five. Contract length is 40 weeks. Other campuses vary in price. There is an accommodation guarantee for all new full-time students, subject to conditions.

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)131 449 5111

Email: studywithus@hw.ac.uk

Web: www.hw.ac.uk

Accommodation: www.hw.ac.uk/uk/edinburgh/accommodation.htm





