University guide 2021: Harper Adams University

Fees Currently £9,250 for home and EU students or, £1,850 for a placement year. Overseas students pay £10,000 for academic years and £3,200 admin fee for placement year (compulsory on all UG programmes at Harper Adams University).

Bursaries Multiple philanthropic and industry support scholarships are available via the Harper Adams University Development Trust. Total of £525,000 awarded to more than 140 students in 2019-2020.

Accommodation All university accommodation is university-owned and most first years can expect to get a room. The cheapest accommodation costs £122.10 per week ( including en-suite, self catered, laundry service, cleaning service and internet access). The most expensive rooms costs £165.24 per week (including full board catering, laundry service, cleaning service and internet access).

To view the full range of accommodation go to: harper.ac.uk/halls

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)1952 820280

Email: admissions@harper-adams.ac.uk

Web: harper-adams.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodationoffice@harper-adams.ac.uk





