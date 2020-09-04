University guide 2021: Guildhall School of Music & Drama

Fees Currently £9,250 for home/EU students, £19,640-£22,800 (depending on the programme chosen) for international students.

Bursaries The Supported Application Scheme, for application fee assistance across all Guildhall faculties, provides free workshops, and advice on the audition and interview processes.

Also available are Leverhulme Arts Scholarships, for both music and production arts, and acting. Visit gsmd.ac.uk/fees_and_funding for more information.

Accommodation Most first year undergraduate students can expect to get a room at the Guildhall School’s hall of residence, Sundial Court, which is located around the corner from the main building and has 176 bedrooms in 39 flats.

Weekly cost is £196 per week, which includes a single room and utility bills including water, gas, electric, wifi. Music students may practise in their bedrooms during permitted hours and some bedrooms are large enough to accommodate an upright piano

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)2076 282 571

Email: registry@gsmd.ac.uk

Web: gsmd.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@gsmd.ac.uk





