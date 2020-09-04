University guide 2021: Goldsmiths, University of London

Fees £9,250 per year for full-time home and EU undergraduates starting in autumn 2020, and £4,625 for part-time students. Fees for international students on full-time undergraduate degrees starting in autumn 2020 range from £8,195 to £11,475 per year.

Fees for 2021 entry will be confirmed in the autumn, further information will be available at https://www.gold.ac.uk/ug/fees-funding/



Bursaries Each year, Goldsmiths offers a range of scholarships and bursaries for undergraduate students. The university provides an online scholarships finder to explore funding opportunities: https://www.gold.ac.uk/fees-funding/scholarships/

Scholarships and bursaries for 2021 entry will be confirmed in the autumn.

Accommodation Goldsmiths offers a variety of accommodation – from halls of residence that are within a short walk of the campus to those that are a short bus or Overground ride away. The halls of residence are managed either by Goldsmiths or a private provider – all are self-catered, and are generally made up of single-occupancy bedrooms within shared flats (although some studio flats and accommodation for couples is also available).

Currently 1,500 rooms are available, with prices ranging from £148.21 per week for a standard room to £316.63 per week for a large studio that can be rented by a couple (please note that there are various price points in between this range). Rent includes all electricity, water and gas bills, basic possessions insurance and internet access.

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)2070 785300

Email: course-info@gold.ac.uk

Web: gold.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@gold.ac.uk





