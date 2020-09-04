University Guide 2021: the faculty of health, social care and education, Kingston University and St George's, University of London

The faculty of health, social care and education is run jointly by Kingston University and St George’s, University of London. It offers a range of courses in nursing, midwifery and child health, radiography, social work, paramedic science, rehabilitation science, biomedical science and continuing professional development.

It operates from three sites in south west London – Kingston University’s Kingston Hill and Penrhyn Road campuses and St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

Fees £9,250 for some UK/EU undergraduates. International fees vary, visit healthcare.ac.uk/international for more information.

Bursaries Both Kingston and St George’s offer a range of bursaries. Visit kingston.ac.uk/bursaries/ or sgul.ac.uk/grants-and-bursaries for more information.

Accommodation As a first year student you can live on Kingston or St George’s accommodation. Visit healthcare.ac.uk/student-life/accommodation for more information.

Contact

Web: healthcare.ac.uk

Tel: +44 (0)20 8417 5739

Kingston University campus (Penrhyn Road):

Tel: +44 (0)20 8417 2399

St George’s, University of London campus:

Tel: +44 (0)20 8725 2247











