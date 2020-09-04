University guide 2021: Bishop Grosseteste University

Fees Currently fees are £9,250 for home/EU students studying undergraduate degrees. For international students, fees are £11,820.



Bursaries Over £300,000 worth of scholarships and bursaries are available.





The awards, which include Academics of the Future, Higher Education For All and the BGU Bursary, are open to people from a wide array of backgrounds. Once you’ve accepted an offer, the university’s Admissions Team will help you start your application process.

For full information on our range of scholarships, bursaries and grants click here

Accommodation All university accommodation is self-catered. Prices ranges from £90 to £135 per week for an en-suite room. Private halls are also available from £102 per week.



The university guarantees accommodation for all first year students, it might not be on campus, but it will never be more than a 10 minute walk.





Visit bishop.ac.uk/accommodation for more information

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1522 527347

Email: enquiries@bishopg.ac.uk

Web: bishopg.ac.uk





