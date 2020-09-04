University guide 2021: Birmingham City University

Fees Currently £9,250 per year for home and EU full-time students; £1,542 per 20-credit module for part-time students; £12,800-£25,000 per year for international students. Check bcu.ac.uk/fees-costs-and-scholarships for updates.

Bursaries and scholarships Our ‘Meet or Beat’ scholarship provides a £1,000 payment for home students who secure results that achieve or exceed (Meet or Beat) our published entry requirements. This payment is made up of £850 cash and £150 credit to spend in an online shop.

All new home and EU undergraduate students starting in 2020/21 will receive £150 worth of credit to spend on books and learning materials.

Non-EU Scholarships: Merit based scholarships up to £2,000 are available (separate scholarships are offered by the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire).

More information can be found on the university’s finance pages.

Accommodation Currently, self-catered accommodation costs £119 - £155 per week for a self-catered single room. All accommodation is privately-owned. All first years are guaranteed accommodation if they live further than 10 miles from their place of study and apply by the deadline provided.

Contact

Tel

: +44 (0)121 331 5000

Online inquiries: bcu.ac.uk/enquiries

Web: bcu.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@bcu.ac.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/birminghamcityuniversity

Twitter: twitter.com/MyBCU

Instagram: instagram.com/mybcu











