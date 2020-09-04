University guide 2021: Birkbeck, University of London

Fees £9,250 for home and EU full-time students; £6,935 for home and EU part-time students (4-year) ; £13,675 for full-time international students; £10,025 for part-time international students (4-year). Following the first year of study, tuition fees may be subject to annual increases.

Current fee information can be found on the university’s website.

Bursaries and scholarships Financial support is offered to students on low incomes, including cash bursaries, funds for additional learning and support costs, hardship funds for unforeseen changes in circumstances while studying and help with childcare costs. The Unum Access to University Bursary is also available for students in need of extra financial support, worth £1,000. Visit bbk.ac.uk/fees for full details.

Birkbeck also offers a number of scholarships for international students. Visit bbk.ac.uk/international for full details.

Accommodation The majority of Birkbeck students decide to live in private accommodation, however, the College has places available in University of London intercollegiate halls. It also has an agreement with Unite, a specialist provider of student accommodation, which entitles full-time Birkbeck students to apply for places within their halls of residence. Visit bbk.ac.uk/accommodation for more information.

