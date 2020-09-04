University guide 2021: Bath Spa University

Fees Currently £9,250 (£4,625 part-time) for home and EU students. International students pay one of three fees:

Band 1 - £13,300 (classroom based fields)

Band 2 - £14,300 (laboratory / studio based fields)

Band 3 - £14,900 (Art and design subjects)







Bursaries and scholarships A Talent and Excellence Scholarship worth £750 is available to students applying to Bath Spa University. The scholarship is open to all full-time undergraduate students beginning a minimum three year degree course, who are paying UK (Home) fees and starting their studies in September 2019 or 2020. Scholarships will be awarded to students who either exceed their predicted grades, display outstanding talent or promise in the creative or performing arts, or achieve outstanding grades of at least AAB in their A-levels (or equivalent).

The university is providing 350 awards in 2019/20 (including a PGCE Bursary) worth £3,500 over three years to eligible new first year students who do not hold a first degree or higher qualification, with the aim of widening access to education. As these are targeted awards, not all Student Finance applicants with an income below £25,000 are guaranteed an award.

Further information on bursaries and scholarships is available on the university’s website.

Accommodation University-owned halls of residence are available, ranging in price from £70 a week for a shared room with a shared bathroom, to £198 for a private studio flat, with many options in between.

Contact

Tel: +44 (0)1225 875875

Email: enquiries@bathspa.ac.uk

Web: bathspa.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommodation@bathspa.ac.uk







