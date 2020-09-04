University guide 2021: Bangor University

Fees Currently fees are set at £9,000 per year for home and EU full-time students. International student fees range from £14,500-£18,000. Go to www.bangor.ac.uk/fees for the most up-to-date information

Bursaries and scholarships Current awards include:

Merit scholarships (worth up to £3,000) for students who excel in the university’s entrance scholarship examinations.

Sport scholarships worth up to £3,000 each. The Scholarships, which are worth up to £3,000 a year, aren’t limited to any particular sport or to students on any specific courses.

Start-up bursaries of £1,000 are also offered to students who are care-leavers, former Foyer residents. Some subjects also offer their own scholarships.

Visit bangor.ac.uk/scholarships for full details.

Accommodation A room is guaranteed for first year undergraduate students who apply within the given timeframe.

Due to Covid-19, no standard rooms with shared facilities are currently available. The cost of rooms ranges from £120 for a single en-suite room at the Ffriddoedd student village to £166 for a studio with en-suite and private kitchenette at St Mary’s village.

All accommodation is self-catered, and most is offered on a 40 or 42 week contract.

Contact

Tel

: +44 (0)1248 351151

Email: marketing@bangor.ac.uk

Web: bangor.ac.uk

Accommodation: halls@bangor.ac.uk

Twitter: @BangorUni

Facebook: facebook.com/BangorUniversity

Instagram: @bangor_university











