University guide 2021: Bangor University

Fees Currently fees are set at £9,000 per year for home and EU full-time students. International student fees range from £14,500-£18,000. Go to www.bangor.ac.uk/fees for the most up-to-date information
Bursaries and scholarships Current awards include:
Merit scholarships (worth up to £3,000) for students who excel in the university’s entrance scholarship examinations.
Sport scholarships worth up to £3,000 each. The Scholarships, which are worth up to £3,000 a year, aren’t limited to any particular sport or to students on any specific courses.
Start-up bursaries of £1,000 are also offered to students who are care-leavers, former Foyer residents. Some subjects also offer their own scholarships.
Visit bangor.ac.uk/scholarships for full details.
Accommodation A room is guaranteed for first year undergraduate students who apply within the given timeframe.
Due to Covid-19, no standard rooms with shared facilities are currently available. The cost of rooms ranges from £120 for a single en-suite room at the Ffriddoedd student village to £166 for a studio with en-suite and private kitchenette at St Mary’s village.
All accommodation is self-catered, and most is offered on a 40 or 42 week contract.
Contact
Tel
: +44 (0)1248 351151
Email: marketing@bangor.ac.uk
Web: bangor.ac.uk
Accommodation: halls@bangor.ac.uk
Twitter: @BangorUni
Facebook: facebook.com/BangorUniversity
Instagram: @bangor_university