University guide 2021: Aston University, Birmingham

Fees Currently £9,250 per year for home/EU undergraduates. Fees for individual courses are listed on the relevant course page.

Bursaries A range of bursaries are on offer, including the Aston excellence scholarship, available to UK and EU students who achieve AAB or above in their A-levels or equivalent qualifications. Successful students will receive for up to £500. A care leavers bursary is also available, worth £5,000 over four years.

For updates and a full list of the bursaries on offer, visit aston.ac.uk/scholarships.

Accommodation Flats are available in a five or seven bed configuration from £138 - £144 per week. There are no catered halls on campus but there is a termly meal deal in campus catering outlets. A room is guaranteed for 1st years, undergraduate or postgraduate, if they apply before the deadline.

40 rooms are set aside for full-year Erasmus students, 20 rooms are for part-year Erasmus students and care leavers are guaranteed a room. More details are available on the university’s website.

Contact

Tel: 0121 204 3030 (from the UK) or 44+ (0) 121 204 4910 (from outside the UK)

Email: ugadmissions@aston.ac.uk

Web: aston.ac.uk

Accommodation: aston.ac.uk/accommodation










