University guide 2021: Anglia Ruskin University

Fees Fees for a course leading to a degree were for full-time home/EU undergraduates are £9,250. International students pay £13,500.

Bursaries The ARU Bursary is available for many Home/EU undergraduates or integrated Masters students who have an annual household income of £42,875 or less. Meanwhile, the EU Bursary offers £800 to all EU nationals come to study at ARU for the first time.

There are also a number of international scholarships and early payment discounts available, too. These are reviewed annually but you can check the latest information here.

Accommodation Around 90% of first year full-time students will be able to get a room, just over half of which is university-owned, while the other half is third party provided.

At the Cambridge campus, self-catered single occupancy accommodation starts at £105.28 per week (all bills included) and can cost a maximum of £199.93 per week for a single occupancy premium studio flat (all bills included).

Chelmsford students can pay between £125.09 and £133.70 per week (all bills included).

Contact

Tel:

+44 (0)1245 686868

Email: answers@aru.ac.uk

Web: aru.ac.uk

Accommodation: aru.ac.uk/accommodation





