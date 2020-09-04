University guide 2021: Aberystwyth University

Fees Currently, undergraduate fees are £9,000. This fee in 2020/21 also applied to Non-UK EU students, but this will change for 2021/22.

For 2021/22, Undergraduate fees for international students studying the arts or social sciences are £14,000 and those for international students studying the sciences are £16,000.

Fees information for 2021/22 will be published, once available, on the university’s website.

Bursaries and scholarships The university offers a range of awards, based on different criteria, to support students’ living costs. Its flagship award is the long-established Entrance Examination competition where students sit two exams set by the University and can benefit by up to £2,000 a year.

Academic Excellence Scholarships are also available, which are worth £2,000 during the first year of study.

A comprehensive support package for care leavers, including a bursary of £1,500 a year, is available for eligible students.

Students can hold as many awards as they are eligible to receive together, making their financial package more valuable. Details of these and other awards can be found at www.aber.ac.uk/scholarships

Accommodation Guaranteed for all first years. Weekly rates currently range from £85.40 (self-catered, single room within a self-contained shared flat) to £146.58 (spacious studio apartment for single occupancy). All students in university accommodation receive free membership of the university sports centre, personal contents insurance, network connection and wifi along with all energy charges included in the accommodation fee. All rooms are within University operated accommodation.

More information about accommodation fees can be found at https://www.aber.ac.uk/en/accommodation/fees/

Contact

Tel:

01970 622021 / +44 (0) 1970 623111

Email: ug-admissions@aber.ac.uk

Web: aber.ac.uk

Facebook: aberystwyth.university

Twitter: @AberUni

YouTube: aberystwythuni

Instagram: @aberystwyth.university











