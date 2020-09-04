University guide 2021: Abertay University

Fees £1,820 for Scottish and EU full-time undergraduates. For other UK students, tuition fees will be £9,250. Fees for international students range from £14,000 to £15,500.

Abertay RUK Undergraduate Scholarships, total award up to a max of £9,200, are available to students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Abertay RUK Undergraduate Bursaries are available to students from England, Wales and Northern Ireland where household income (assessed by Student Loans Company) is less than £34,000 per annum. Bursaries are awarded for the full duration of the undergraduate degree programme (i.e. each year up to a maximum of 4 years) provided that the student continues to meet the household income criteria.

Abertay International Undergraduate Scholarships, total award up to a max of £12,000, are available to students eligible to pay International (Overseas) fee rates.

Full information on all scholarships and bursaries can be found at www.abertay.ac.uk/scholarships

Accommodation Rooms are currently offered on a first come, first served basis to applicants who hold unconditional offers. All first-year students who wish to stay in university residences are normally accommodated (university-owned or available through a partnership arrangement with a private accommodation provider).

Prices range from £68 (twin room)-£131 (single, en-suite room) per week, depending upon location and facilities. All accommodation is self-catered.

More information can be found at on the university’s website.

+44 (0)1382 308080

Email: sro@abertay.ac.uk

Web: abertay.ac.uk

Accommodation: accommo@abertay.ac.uk





