University of Georgia Student Dies in 90-Foot Fall While Rock Climbing in Northeastern Alabama

Eighteen-year-old Yutong “Faye” Zhang, a University of Georgia freshman, fell while rock climbing in Cherokee Rock Village on Saturday

Getty An image of Cherokee Rock Village near Weiss Lake in Alabama.

Authorities in Alabama are investigating the death of a college student who was killed in a rock climbing accident over the weekend.

Eighteen-year-old Yutong “Faye” Zhang, a University of Georgia (UGA) freshman, fell 90 feet while rock climbing in Cherokee Rock Village in northeastern Alabama on Saturday, Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

AL.com was first to report Zhang’s death.

Emergency responders were called to the scene off Cherokee County Road 70 just after 12 p.m. local time, where they engaged in a “lengthy and difficult recovery process,” the coroner said in a statement per the AJC.

Related: Texas A&M Student Found Dead in Campus Courtyard After Fall from 3-Story Balcony

The area is a rock-climbing destination known for its boulders and mountainous terrain, the newspaper reported.

UGA officials were among those who are now mourning the loss of Zhang, who was originally from Minnesota.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We are deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy that took the life of University of Georgia first-year student Faye Zhang,” UGA spokesman Greg Trevor said in a statement obtained by AL.com. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family, and we will continue to provide counseling and support to members of our community who have been affected by her passing.”

Zhang was a member of Athens-based group Active Climbing, which shared a tribute to the student on Instagram.

Related: Coast Guard Suspends Search for Man, 46, Who Disappeared While Swimming Off Florida Beach

“Our thoughts are with Faye’s family, friends and the University of Georgia community at this difficult time,” the gym wrote. “We join them in mourning this profound loss and honoring the vibrancy, passion, and kindness that she brought into our lives. Faye, your spirit will forever be a part of our community. Rest in peace."

Story continues

Representatives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Georgia did not immediately respond to a request by PEOPLE for additional comment.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.