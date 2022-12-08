University of Exeter student nurses put on art exhibition

Student nurses have been producing original art to explore the emotional experience of nursing.

Undergraduates from the University of Exeter's Academy of Nursing have produced paintings, poetry, collages and sculptures.

All the work will go on show at an exhibition - The Art and History of Nursing - at St Luke's campus.

The university said it was helping students to understand experiences "of health, illness and caring for others".

The exhibition is based on a new course module for third-year students that brings together literature, historical information and art related to nursing.

Student Kirsty Cracknell has produced an acrylic painting depicting the transition of a terminally ill patient from clinical to palliative care, through the imagery of a horse riding through two worlds.

She said: "I'm excited to be part of the exhibition and the module. It's a great chance to explore the inner worlds of our patients using keen observation and contemplation.

"My hope is that it encourages people in our professional practice to consider using art as a reflective tool when caring for our patients."

Marie Clancy, senior lecturer at the Academy of Nursing, said: "I hope when visitors come to our exhibition, they realise how hard we work in caring for our patients.

"Enhancing the compassionate and holistic care offered to patients is our motivation for pushing our student nurses to think outside the box in considering different perspectives of health and caring."

The exhibition will be held on Wednesday 14 December at Baring Court on the St Luke's Campus between 10:00 and 12:00 GMT.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.