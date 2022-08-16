University of New Brunswick to keep 'loosened' mask mandate this fall

University of New Brunswick will continue to require masks indoors in the fall, with exceptions. (CBC News - image credit)

The University of New Brunswick is following other universities in the province and will keep a mask mandate on campus for the fall 2022 semester.

Kathy Wilson, the university's acting vice-president academic, says that a loosened version of a mask mandate is going to be maintained.

Masks can be removed when people are seated in the university's libraries, cafés, meal halls, the Hans W. Klohn Commons in Saint John, the Student Union Building in Fredericton, and in spaces that accommodate 10 or fewer people where everybody can be physically distanced.

However, members of the community will be asked to wear their masks in most of the university's instructional and indoor shared spaces on campus. Including when transitioning indoors between classes, offices, and travelling through common spaces.

"We're moving into the academic year with restrictions that we think strike an appropriate balance between safety based on the epidemiology in the province and the unknowns about fall with providing flexibility and a more normal way of being on campus," Wilson said in an interview with Shift on Tuesday.

From maintaining the mask mandate during the summer term, Wilson said she found it to be effective in preventing COVID-19 cases within the work unit.

"While of course, people in our university community have contracted COVID, as the majority of people in the community, we haven't seen a high level of within work unit spread based on our masking policy," she said.

Hand sanitization stations and enhanced cleaning schedules will also remain.

The university will provide rapid tests for symptomatic community members.

"The one predictable thing about COVID is that it's unpredictable," said Wilson. "And it requires us to keep our eye on what's going on to regularly reassess what we're doing and then to maintain flexibility," said Wilson.

The announcement comes after St. Thomas University announced last week that it would also retain a masking requirement for indoor common spaces and classrooms.

Last month, Mount Allison University in Sackville announced that it would be keeping masks mandatory in indoor spaces such as classrooms, stairwells, and hallways, with some exceptions.

According to data released on Tuesday, five more COVID-related deaths occurred in New Brunswick last week.

Horizon Health Network saw a 15-patient increase in people hospitalized with COVID-19, while Vitalité Health Network reported a decrease of 36 patients.

At Horizon, there were 90 active admissions, up from 75 the previous week, five active ICU cases, up from one, and 67 positive PCR and rapid test staff absences, up from 54.