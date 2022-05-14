University of British Columbia hosts first-ever forum addressing Scarborough Charter on anti-Black racism

·2 min read
The University of British Columbia is hosting the first forum of the&#xa0;Scarborough National Charter &#x002014; a pledge signed by universities across Canada to address anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions&#xa0;&#x002014; in Vancouver on May 13 and 14, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
The University of British Columbia is hosting the first forum of the Scarborough National Charter — a pledge signed by universities across Canada to address anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions — in Vancouver on May 13 and 14, 2022. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Panellists at the first-ever forum on the Scarborough National Charter are hoping to address how to make campuses more inclusive for Black students and staff.

The event, Community Making and Black Flourishing Through the Scarborough Charter, is being hosted by the University of British Columbia on May 13 and 14 at the Robson Square campus.

Handel Wright, senior advisor to UBC's president on anti-racism and inclusive excellence, told CBC's On The Coast he hopes the group is able to come up with ways to encourage more Black people to attend and work at Canadian universities and colleges.

He said he also hopes people attending the event will be able to find ways to hold institutions accountable for their progress on Black representation on their campuses.

"It's about Black presence ... not just physically people being here but in Black knowledge, Black ways of knowing, Black approaches to knowledge," Wright said in a phone interview.

"All of those things are part of what we're hoping to promote throughout all of Canada."

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

The event comes after more than 50 universities and colleges across the country signed the Scarborough Charter, which pledges to fight anti-Black racism in post-secondary institutions.

It was launched in November 2021, drafted by an advisory committee that emerged from an event hosted by the University of Toronto in 2020, as anti-Black racism was in the international spotlight following the murder of George Floyd.

The event brings together four panels of administrators, faculty, advisors, students, and community activists from across the province and country, to address topics such as why a charter for Black representation is needed and how to provide a supportive environment for Black students.

A public symposium, co-hosted by Simon Fraser University, will also take place on May 14.

University of Toronto
University of Toronto

Wisdom Tettey, head of the Scarborough Charter steering committee, said in a written statement that the forum provides the first opportunity for people to meet in person to come up with action plans.

Wright also said Black people and their cultures are "acutely underrepresented" in B.C., and the forum is a chance to build better connections between universities and colleges and the province's Black community.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

CBC
CBC
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • On the brink of elimination, Oilers look for quicker start, more consistency

    EDMONTON — Time is running out for the Oilers. Another slow start led to another loss Tuesday and now Edmonton is must-win territory, down 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round playoff series. “It's disappointing. Obviously, you never like to lose," captain Connor McDavid said after the Kings edged the Oilers 5-4 in overtime. "But they give you seven games for a reason and we need to go get one on the road and bring it back to Edmonton.” Being on the brink of elimination is surprisin

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • 5 major concerns for Maple Leafs heading into Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Maple Leafs must tackle the real issues in front of them, of which there are a few.