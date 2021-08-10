Universities refuse to end online lessons amid calls for ‘return to normality’

(Getty Images)

Leading universities have decided to not bring back full face-to-face teaching in the autumn, and will continue to hold many classes and lectures online.

It comes after the government lifted all Covid restrictions last month and a steady fall in coronavirus cases.

Despite this, 20 of the 24 Russell Group universities, said that a proportion of undergraduate teaching will continue to be held online.

According to the Sunday Times, University College London, the London School of Economics, Imperial College, Cardiff and Leeds all said that lectures would continue to be held online.

Meanwhile, Warwick, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh said they would offer “blended learning” — a combination of online and face-to-face teaching for classes, seminars and lectures.

Cambridge said most classes would be taught in person, but that some would be online.

Oxford said it intended for most learning to be done in-person “enhanced by online teaching” and said some exams would continue to be held online next year.

Lord Baker of Dorking, the former Conservative education secretary, called the universities stance “outrageous”, and urged them to return to ‘normal’ this autumn.

“Pubs, cinemas, theatres and football matches have all opened without restrictions,” he told the publication. “What’s different about universities?”

Students at Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool also launched petitions calling for a full return to “normality in terms of teaching” and demanded fee refunds as many students wait to hear how their degree courses will be taught when term starts next month.

Meanwhile, a recent study found fewer university and college students are positive about their educational experience amid the coronavirus crisis.

The latest National Student Survey (NSS) found less than half of students in the UK believe their university or college took steps to support their mental wellbeing during the pandemic.

The survey, which received 332,500 responses, found that overall, 75 per cent agreed they were satisfied with the quality of their course – down from 83 per cent the previous year.

This means overall student satisfaction has dropped to its lowest ever level recorded by the survey, with the previous lowest in 2006 at 80 per cent – although there have been changes to the questionnaire since it was introduced.

The head of the Office for Students which conducts the NSS on behalf of the UK funding and regulatory bodies in England, Northern Ireland Scotland and Wales, said this was a “concern”.

Chief executive Nicola Dandridge said: “Clearly, the circumstances last year were exceptional, but consideration should be given to what more can be done to ensure students are appropriately supported.

“As prospective and current students look to the autumn, it will be important that universities combine credible plans to restore face-to-face teaching with sensible contingency planning in the event that some restrictions need to continue.”

