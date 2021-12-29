Universe Pharmaceuticals INC Announces Strategic Alliance with Jinggangshan University for Study on the Chemical Constituents of Certain Traditional Chinese Medicine

Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UPC), a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China, today announced that the Company had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Jinggangshan University (“JGSU”), a public university located in Ji'an City of Jiangxi Province, for a study on the chemical constituents of Liparis Odorata, a traditional Chinese medicine, for the treatment of hyperlipidemia.



Under the Agreement, JGSU agrees to conduct the aforementioned studies and provide scientific research results to the Company, and report to the Company upon completion within 24 months from the date of the Agreement.

Mr. Gang Lai, Chairman and CEO of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, commented, “We are excited to collaborate with JGSU on this research partnership since JGSU has an impressive track record of cutting-edge research in studies of Chinese medicines, and its expertise and resources will be invaluable to us. It is critical that pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions work together to develop Chinese medicine for diseases with significant unmet market and medical needs, and JGSU is one of the ideal partners to support us in this effort. Working with JGSU, we expect to be at the forefront of developing Chinese medicines with better efficacy and market recognition.”

About Jinggangshan University

Established in 1958 and located in the Jinggangshan Mountains in Qingyuan District, Ji'an city of Jiangxi province in China, JGSU is jointly supported by the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China and the People's Government of Jiangxi Province and pair-assisted by Tongji University. In July 2003, approved by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, Jinggangshan Normal University was renamed to Jinggangshan University by joining Jinggangshan Medicine College and Jinggangshan Vocational Technical College. The Medical School of Jinggangshan University possesses a Level 3A graded affiliated hospital, the Jinggangshan University Affiliated Hospital, which consists of 35 medical departments and sections and is listed in World Health Organization, Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), the Geneva Foundation for Medical Education and Research (GFMER), as well as the AVICENNA Directory for medicine. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.jgsu.edu.cn/.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.universe-pharmacy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

