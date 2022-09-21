Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights belongs on every horror fan's bucket list

Ali Griffiths
·6 min read
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando, which this year runs for a record-breaking 43 nights until October 31, is a paradise for horror-movie fans.

And this year’s event, which brings back a house based on the most iconic Halloween movie of all time, might be the best yet.

For the uninitiated, the main attractions of Halloween Horror Nights (the annual spooky takeover of the Florida theme park) are 10 large horror mazes.

These are huge haunted-house installations, complete with actors and extensive practical and special effects, scattered around the parks behind cleverly disguised facades.

Photo credit: Ali Griffiths
Photo credit: Ali Griffiths

Around half the mazes are based on existing franchises and are usually built in partnership with their original creators, ensuring an impressive level of detail.

Oh, and to get from one house to another, you have to walk through five outdoor 'scarezones' full of very committed actors ready to scare the living daylights out of you.

There’s plenty to love at Halloween Horror Nights this year, but our highlight is undoubtedly the return of a maze based on Halloween.

Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

John Carpenter’s 1978 classic is a genre-defining movie, and its unsettling cinematography, eerie pacing, iconic performances and eardrum-piercing soundtrack are all legendary.

Part of that legacy is that constant feeling of being pursued that runs through the entire film. Literally, in terms of the story of Laurie being stalked through her neighbourhood, but also in its dedication to a shot composition and editing style that never eases the audience's tension.

The challenge for the brains behind Halloween Horror Nights then is translating this mood into an immersive, walkable experience.

Luckily these brains a) have been crafting horror stories within the mazes for 30 years and b) clearly love Halloween more than nearly anyone else in the world.

Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

From the moment you walk through the door of the Halloween horror maze, it’s clear something special is happening. John Carpenter’s score is pumped through the entire building at an almost deafening volume and you start, just like the film’s prologue, in the home of Judith and Michael Myers.

It’s hard to overstate how much walking through the maze feels like you’ve stepped inside the film. Every prop, actor, and moment contributes to a feeling that's about as close as you can get to watching the movie for the first time.

There’s a particular moment in the maze that absolutely floored us both times we visited.

Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

A minute or so in you turn a corner and find yourself standing on an overgrown lawn, looking up at (what appears to be) a full-scale model of the Myers home.

The size of the build and the sensation that you’ve walked back onto the original set is mindblowing.

And that’s before you’ve clocked that you’re going to have to walk down the side of the house, along a path blocked by fluttering white sheets on washing lines. It’s a terrifying and incredible feeling.

These pinch-me moments are a hallmark of the Halloween Horror Nights mazes, but something about the Halloween setting makes it feel different. It's basically the ultimate version of a haunted house, thanks to that feeling of being pursued we mentioned earlier.

Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

In most of the rooms you walk through, a Michael Myers (or two) is waiting just out of sight, ready to pounce, causing you to scream and shriek and generally make very good friends with whatever stranger is in front of or behind you.

The Halloween house also pairs nicely with another new maze - Horrors of Blumhouse, which is based on The Black Phone, and Freaky (both excellent films).

In contrast to Halloween, Black Phone and Freaky feel like extremely modern stories. Freaky is a subversion of classic slasher stories, elegantly flipping the gender roles of hunter and prey that defined the genre for so long.

Photo credit: ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Photo credit: ROBERTO GONZALEZ

You might expect these respective Halloween Horror Nights mazes to feel massively different, but there are key similarities between all of them.

Both Horrors of Blumhouse and Halloween have you retread key moments and scenes from their original films – for instance, appearing and reappearing in the basement from The Black Phone, or creeping past an alarmingly convincing Ethan Hawke mannequin (we asked, we couldn’t take it home).

It is interesting though, to walk in the footsteps of these horror protagonists and feel the way your power as both audience member and protagonist varies in each setting.

Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI
Photo credit: OCTAVIAN CANTELLI

For instance, in contrast to the fear that surrounds Laurie’s story in Halloween, we are encouraged to outwit and outsmart the scares in Freaky and The Black Phone.

This way in which Halloween Horror Nights invites you to embody the characters from your favourite horror films is what makes the event so memorable – and weirdly powerful.

If watching a scary movie at home is cathartic, allowing us to confront our darkest fears in a safe setting, then walking the streets and corridors of those films is an externalisation of that. It’s that feeling turned up to 11.

And, just like the best horror movies, Halloween Horror Nights is best experienced with friends. The tagline for this year’s event is "Don't Go Alone" and we honestly can’t recommend that enough. Trust us when we say that being chased down the street by a man wielding a chainsaw is a singular bonding experience.

The other houses based on existing properties this year are Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, and a really inspired collaboration with musician The Weeknd (The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare) based on the music and videos of his 2020 album.

The original houses on offer at HHN are Spirits of the Coven, Bugs: Eaten Alive, Fiesta de Chupacabras, Hellblock Horror, Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake, and Descendants of Destruction.

Plus, if you need a break from the scares, there are also two full-blown theatrical live shows, as well as an abundance of unique food and drink options.

The through-line between all of the mazes and performances (and snacks) is the sheer amount of creativity that the minds at Universal Studios pour into every aspect of Halloween Horror Nights.

At the top, we described the event as a paradise for horror fans, and so much of that comes from the team on the ground.

Everyone involved in putting together the scariest night of your life clearly absolutely adores the genre they’re playing with.

So why not grab your spookiest friends and book a trip? Who knows, you might bump into Michael Myers.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights and Universal Orlando are available via the official website. 7 nights in Orlando are available to be booked through Virgin Holidays with a 3 Park Explorer Ticket from £1,525 per person - including scheduled Virgin Atlantic flights from London Gatwick direct to Orlando, room only accommodation at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Chapman, Bradley go deep, Blue Jays outslug Phillies 18-11

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Toronto interim manager John Schneider walked out of the clubhouse after his team scored in all but one inning and — this was almost as big as its 10 extra-base hits — had fans inside Philadelphia's ballpark chanting “Let's go, Blue Jays!” and simply deadpanned: “Pitchers' duel.” Not quite. Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and the Blue Jays used 21 hits to rough up the Phillies 18-11 on Tuesday nigh

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina