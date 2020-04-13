Universal Studios Extends Closures Through the End of May

Photo credit: Roberto Machado Noa - Getty Images

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort have extended their closures at least through May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closures include theme parks and Universal CityWalks at both parks, along with the Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

"We know Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many parts of your life – including your travel and vacation plans and we will be eager to welcome you back to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes," the company said in a statement. "For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials."

If you have a ticket for a date when Universal Studios Hollywood theme park is closed (March 14 through May 31), it will automatically be extended for use through December 18, 2020. But if you can't visit in that time frame, you can apply the value of the unused ticket toward a new purchase.

Unexpired single-use tickets and multi-day tickets to Universal Orlando Resort will be valid on any day for 365 days from the date of purchase, but the unexpired multi-day tickets have to be used within seven days of the first use. For both locations, all Annual or Season passes paid in full will be extended the number of days the theme parks are closed.

Want to experience Wizarding World of Harry Potter at home? You can ride the "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" ride from your couch, take free online Hogwarts classes, and try and solve a Hogwarts virtual escape room. You can also visit "Harry Potter At Home" Hub to take quizzes, read articles, and listen to the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone book for free.

