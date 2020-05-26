Almost Everything At Universal Standard Is On Sale Today Only

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Universal Standard ― the clothing brand that’s become well-known for creating minimalist, well-designed clothes for women sizes 00 to 40 — is offering an extended Memorial Day deal too good to overlook.

Through midnight on Tuesday, May 26, Universal Standard is offering 25% off sitewide with code MDW25. It’s a rare sale for the 5-year-old direct-to-consumer fashion brand.

We at HuffPost Finds have previously reviewed many of Universal Standard’s size-inclusive clothing items.

Our size 6 and size 16 editors wore the brand’s well-known Tee Rex T-shirts every day for a week last year. I reviewed Universal Standard’s beloved “Mystery Box” back in February and found eternal love in the brand’s Stephanie Wide-Leg Stripe Pant. When working from home became the norm in March, I turned to Universal Standard’s Kate Twill Jumpsuit because it’s comfortable enough that I don’t feel confined sitting in it all day, but dressy enough for work calls. I’ve even tried out a pair of Universal Standard’s Natalie Jersey PJs because they look like a more durable version of Lunya’s dressy PJs.

This 25% off promotion is probably one of the few times a year you’ll be able to save on nearly everything at Universal Standard. Products in the Memorial Day exclusions collection are, well, excluded. But that still leaves dozens of other items on the site on sale, including summery styles like the Hannah Denim Shirt Dress, the Olivia Denim Overalls and the Halie T-Shirt dress (with pockets!).

Because we’ve tried and reviewed several of Universal Standard’s pieces through the years, we rounded up a few items below that are worth it snagging during the sale.

Tesino Washed Jersey Dress

Normally $75, on sale for $56.25 with code MDW25.

Natalie Jersey Sleep Set

Normally $75, on sale for $56.25 with code MDW25.

Halie T-Shirt Dress

Normally $75, on sale for $56.25 with code MDW25.

Lauren Core Sweatshir

Normally $64, on sale for $48 with code MDW25.

Moro Pocket Ponte Pants

Normally $85, on sale for $63.75 with code MDW25.

Misa Jersey Dress

Normally $75, on sale for $56.25 with code MDW25.

Ro Short Sleeve Knit Shirt

Normally $70, on sale for $52.50 with code MDW25.

Foundation Tank Dress

Normally $60, on sale for $45 with code MDW25.

Hannah Denim Shirt Dress

Normally $95, on sale for $71.25 with code MDW25.

