Universal Standard’s $98 Cashmere Sweater Is The Perfect Gift For Everyone In Your Life

Fashion brand Universal Standard is back at it again, creating highly coveted, ultra size-inclusive closet staples that we cannot seem to get enough of. This time, they’ve crafted a super affordable yet luxurious cashmere sweater, which at $98 is the perfect gift for surprising a loved one this holiday season. Not only is the sweater available in their famously inclusive range of sizes (00-40), but you can pick between v-neck or crewnecks in a wide variety of charming colorways.



Finding great, high-quality knitwear for prices that don’t make your eyes water can be really difficult, so once I learned of this potential game-changer, I had to see what it was all about. Universal Standard provided me with a couple of cashmere sweaters (a v-neck and a crewneck) to give my honest thoughts on the fit and feel. Read on for some cute pics and my full review. Happy shopping!

Universal Standard $98 Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

*Note*: This yellow color is sold out in plus sizes, but many other amazing colors are still available.

Universal Standard $98 Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Size Worn: Universal Standard M (18-20)

My Measurements: 51.5-inch Bust and 44-inch waist.

Overall Verdict: This is a solid cashmere sweater choice and the price is really hard to beat!

Fit: I genuinely love how these cashmere sweaters fit. I usually reach for tops that are more form-fitting, so I was hoping that the Universal Standard medium (18-20) would provide a tighter look than the L (22-24). It did just that. The sweaters were long enough to tuck into my pants easily, and since they weren’t bulky, the tuck worked great. I wore the cashmere by itself with no jacket or coat during about a strangely warm winter day, and I personally felt warm enough in 59 degrees just wearing this. However, I’d definitely throw on a coat over the sweater on chillier days.

Feel: As far as texture goes, the cashmere sweater feels so soft and cozy without being bulky. I didn’t put on an undershirt and threw the sweater right on over my bralette, and my skin didn’t feel itchy whatsoever. I feel like there’s a little weight to the sweater, so it’s definitely not see-through, but it’s not too thick either, making it really ideal for a more layered look if that’s the way you decided to go.

Styling: I didn’t know how much I’d like the v-neck, as I usually lean more towards crewneck styles. However, I love the fit of both, so you should definitely go with your personal preference. I wore the sweaters with a simple pair of slightly cropped pants and sneakers in order to give a clear look at them, but next time I’d style one juxtaposed with another cool color, or add a necklace, or put on a lightweight button-down with a funky pattern under the sweater too. The cashmere would be great for tucking into a midi skirt, jeans, or slacks. Ultimately, the top is simple and very versatile, a classic, which is something Universal Standard is known for.

